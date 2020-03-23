You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Gilead puts emergency access to experimental coronavirus drug on hold amid surging demand

Mon, Mar 23, 2020 - 7:28 AM

[NEW YORK] Gilead Sciences said on Sunday it was temporarily putting new emergency access to its experimental coronavirus drug remdesivir on hold due to overwhelming demand and that it wanted most people receiving the drug to participate in a clinical trial to prove if it is safe and effective.

The drugmaker said in a statement there had been an exponential increase in so-called compassionate-use requests for the drug. The spread of the virus in Europe and the United States has "flooded an emergency treatment access system that was set up for very limited access to investigational medicines and never intended for use in response to a pandemic," it said.

Gilead said it would keep processing previously approved requests.

Remdesivir has been touted by many - including President Donald Trump - as one of the more promising potential treatments for the virus.

The company said it was shifting from a system of individual compassionate-use requests to expanded access programs, which it expects will start in a similar time frame that new requests for compassionate use would have been processed.

SEE ALSO

New Zealand central bank to inject NZ$30b into economy

Gilead said it would make exceptions for pregnant women and children under 18 with severe Covid-19, the highly contagious respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

"Enrollment in clinical trials is the primary way to access remdesivir to generate critical data that inform the appropriate use of this investigational medicine," Gilead said.

There are currently no approved treatments or preventive vaccines for Covid-19. Researchers are studying existing treatments and working on experimental ones, but most current patients receive only supportive care such as breathing assistance.

Other potential treatments - like malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine - are in short supply as demand has surged with the rapid spread of the outbreak. Some states have already taken steps to limit prescriptions of the drugs to those who need them most.

REUTERS

Life & Culture

Doing their bit in the war against Covid-19

Tokyo organisers planning for potential Olympics delay: sources

Tokyo organisers quietly plan for potential Olympic delay, sources say

Water is an under-used weapon in climate change fight, UN says

Air quality picking up in quarantined countries

Virus chaos leaves English football clubs fearing for their future

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 23, 2020 07:16 AM
Government & Economy

New Zealand central bank to inject NZ$30b into economy

[WELLINGTON] New Zealand's central bank announced plans to spend NZ$30 billion (S$24.72 billion) on government bonds...

Mar 23, 2020 07:00 AM
Consumer

McDonald's to temporarily close all UK, Ireland restaurants amid coronavirus outbreak

[BENGALURU] McDonald's said on Sunday it would temporarily close all its restaurants in the UK and Ireland by Monday...

Mar 23, 2020 06:52 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil falls more than US$1 as coronavirus spreads

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell more than US$1 a barrel at the start of the trading session on Sunday, as more...

Mar 23, 2020 06:49 AM
Government & Economy

Swedish PM tells Swedes to take responsibility in national address on coronavirus

[STOCKHOLM] Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven in a rare live television address to the nation on Sunday evening...

Mar 23, 2020 06:29 AM
Banking & Finance

World Bank moving forward on US$1.7b in pandemic aid projects

[WASHINGTON] The World Bank's executive board is expected to consider later this week the first fast-track funds to...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.