You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Givenchy homage on first day of Paris haute couture shows

Tue, Jul 03, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180703_PQGIVENCHY3_3488256.jpg
Classic black and white by Clare Waight Keller, fashion designer for Givenchy, at her 2018-2019 Fall/Winter Haute Couture collection fashion show in Paris on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

Paris

CLARE Waight Keller, the Givenchy stylist who grabbed the global fashion spotlight by designing Meghan Markle's wedding dress, paid homage to the storied house's late founder in her latest haute couture collection.

On the first day of Paris couture week, the Givenchy show, held in the gardens of the National Archives in the city's Marais district, was shrouded in mystery and old-school Hollywood glamour.

It was Keller's first show since the house's founder Hubert de Givenchy died in March at the age of 91.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To the sound of Givenchy's muse Audrey Hepburn singing Moon River, the models strutted down a catwalk that shimmered like a river.

Draped dresses, voluminous jewels, and feathers dotted the collection - 47-year-old Waight Keller's second haute couture offering since she succeeded Riccardo Tisci at Givenchy in March 2017, shortly after leaving rival label Chloe after six years at the helm.

The colour palette was essentially black and white. Regal capes abounded - sometimes short, sometimes sweeping, sometimes hooded.

Gem-coloured sequins covered some dresses, evoking mermaid scales. Even the masculine silhouettes also sparkled with sequins.

The British artistic director created the boat-necked, sculpted dress that Markle wore for her wedding to Prince Harry on May 19, featuring a five-metre (16-foot) train embroidered with flowers from all 53 Commonwealth countries.

Markle also chose Givenchy for her first official engagement on June 14 alongside Queen Elizabeth II, sporting a beige wool crepe dress with a small cape.

The official haute couture programme includes 35 shows, running through Wednesday, with collections from 11 nations: Belgium, China, France, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lebanon, Morocco, The Netherlands, Russia and the United States.

Unlike ready-to-wear shows, haute couture rollouts in January and July are a solely Parisian affair.

The prestigious "haute couture" label is accorded by the French industry ministry to acknowledge traditional craftsmanship in hand-sewn, custom-made garments using strict criteria.

Only 14 fashion houses currently boast the recognition, including Chanel, Christian Dior, Giambattista Valli, Givenchy, Jean-Paul Gaultier, Maison Margiela, Schiaparelli, Alexis Mabille and Stephane Rolland.

The catwalk displays of some of the world's most expensive clothes will be followed on Thursday by high-end jewellery collections by the likes of Anna Hu, Bulgari, Chanel, Chopard, De Beers, Dior, Louis Vuitton and Mikimoto.

Off the official programme, fashionistas on Sunday were treated to a show of exclusive creations by Sonia Rykiel, the fashion house founded by the influential French designer who died in 2016. Although the house develops ready-to-wear lines, it worked up handmade, limited-edition items to mark its 50th anniversary for the show in the elegant courtyard of the Ecole des Beaux Arts.

Artistic director Julie de Libran paid homage to some of the label's classics, with trademark mesh, black contrasted with bright colours, and lots of sequins and embroidery. See-through black tulle skirts were paired with big coats or wool pullovers, while a wedding dress was worn with jeans.

The pioneering Rykiel was a fixture in the industry for half a century, buoyed by the Swinging Sixties craze in London and the emerging feminist movement across the globe. AFP

Life & Culture

No Cold War stereotypes in Russia, only a warm welcome

Japan emperor being treated for brain condition: Palace

Thai rescue teams find 13 missing in cave with 'signs of life'

Froome never doubted he would be cleared of doping

'Cats' choreographer Gillian Lynne dies at 92

Keeping Delhi cool, one ice block at a time

Editor's Choice

BT_20180703_YOENBLOC3_3488257.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

Strata Titles Board issues stop order for Cairnhill Mansions en bloc sale

Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Most Read

1 PropNex debuts on SGX mainboard at 68.5 Singapore cents apiece
2 US$ rally a boon for some SGX firms
3 CIMB rolls out "first online application" for S'pore-dollar fixed deposit
4 Singapore private home prices up 3.4% in Q2: URA flash estimates
5 DBS eyes Taiwan, Japan, Europe in hunt for bonds growth
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180703_ANGCFA2_3488124.jpg
Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

Disclosure, conversion safeguards for dual class shares fall short: CFA

Jul 3, 2018
Real Estate

New peak in Singapore private home prices expected by the end of 2018

Jul 3, 2018
Companies & Markets

M&A appetite of Singapore firms dips as they pursue revamp

Jul 3, 2018
Government & Economy

South Korean leader Moon on state visit to Singapore from July 11-13

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening