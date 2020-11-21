Glow up for Christmas

Young skin has a natural glow about it, but many factors can tarnish its shine and lead to skin dullness. One's environment, habits and stress can affect skin tone.

A FAIR, radiant and dewy complexion is considered the epitome of beauty in Asia. With regular exposure to the sun and the natural ageing process, your skin becomes dull and lifeless.

How can you achieve a radiant youthful glow? Here, we share tips on how to revive dull skin and improve uneven skin tone to achieve a healthy, youthful complexion.

Let's start with the basics. Causes of dull skin can be attributed to a build-up of dead skin cells on the surface, poor blood circulation and dehydrated skin.

Build-up of dead skin cells

Skin appears dull when light doesn't reflect off it; the more light bouncing off your skin, the brighter it looks.

One of the main causes of dull skin is the build-up of dead skin cells - just think of accumulated dead skin cells like dust and your skin like a mirror. When there is dust on the mirror, like dead cells on your skin, it is unable to reflect light effectively, affecting your radiance and skin tone.

While your skin naturally turns over cells every 30 days, not all the dead cells come off - and as they start to build up, they impede that light reflection, leaving skin looking dull and lacklustre. Moreover, as the years go by, it takes a longer time for the dead skin cells to be shed off the surface of our skin.

Poor blood circulation

Ageing causes your blood circulation to slow down and causes collagen and elastin to be depleted. Your skin becomes less supple and elastic, and light diffuses away from it.

Stress also contributes to dull skin. When you are under extreme amounts of stress, your body concentrates blood flow to the vital organs, causing your skin to be robbed of the blood flow and nutrients that make it look bright and radiant. Hence it is so important to not only consider the products you're using, but also your lifestyle as a whole, when addressing dull skin.

Dehydration

In our humid Singapore weather, it is especially important to keep yourself hydrated - drinking eight glasses of water a day allows you to replace water you lose via perspiration. Water is required to keep your skin supple and hydrated.

Sun damage

Long-term consequences of unprotected sun exposure are dry, dull and uneven skin tone. The sun can dry out your skin and deplete its levels of essential fatty acids, leaving your skin looking and feeling dry, flaky and wrinkled over time.

Sun damage slows down the rate of skin cell renewal, causing a build-up of dead skin cells that result in dull, congested skin. It also causes stubborn pigmentation to appear and darken.

Sun damage can destroy the collagen and elastin in your skin too. Collagen is a protein that retains the firmness of your skin and elastin is the support fibre that allows skin to bounce back. Collagen and elastin degradation in the deeper skin layers can result in premature signs of skin ageing, such as wrinkles and fine lines, because your skin loses its elasticity and firmness.

Prevention is better than cure, so make sure you protect your skin from the harmful rays of the sun every day, via daily usage of a broad-spectrum sunscreen, SPF 50 and above.

Treat your skin

Now that you know why your complexion is looking lacklustre, it's time to discuss how to get radiant skin. Young skin has a natural glow about it, but many factors can tarnish its shine and lead to skin dullness. One's environment, habits and stress affect skin tone. When dead skin cells pile up or stress causes blood vessels to clamp and deprive skin of oxygen and nutrients, you have to jump in with effective clinic treatments to rejuvenate your skin.

HydraFacial

HydraFacial is a medical-grade treatment that clears out your pores and hydrates your skin. It uses a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system that creates a vortex effect which easily dislodges and removes impurities and dead skin cells and allows for painless extractions of blackheads and whiteheads.

HydraFacial uncovers a new layer of healthy skin with gentle exfoliation and relaxing resurfacing. Simultaneously, your skin's surface is saturated with antioxidants and peptides to maximise your glow. Its effects last longer than a regular facial and there is no downtime. To maximise the results, it is best to do a HydraFacial treatment every four to six weeks.

Quadrostar Pro Yellow Laser

This laser is a German-engineered technology that utilises a unique wavelength of 577nm. It represents a gold standard for vascular treatments and epidermal pigmentation treatments. Due to its 577nm wavelength, the energy from the Pro Yellow laser is absorbed by both the pigmentation and underlying blood vessels. Hence, this allows for pigmentation to be broken down and reduces the blood supply to the pigment cells to prevent recurrence of the pigmentation.

The laser energy is also absorbed into the deeper layers of the skin to stimulate collagen, improving the support structure of the skin. This contributes to the overall tightening, firming and rejuvenating effect on skin. The Pro Yellow laser also allows fine blood vessels on your face to shrink, reducing redness and rosacea problems. Treatment duration is approximately 15 minutes.

The end result? Your face will look brighter and feel smoother after the first session. Pigmentation clearance and fairer skin are usually seen after six to 10 sessions.

Profhilo

With time, especially in post-menopausal women, you find that drinking eight glasses of water does not fully prevent dry skin from setting in. This is when "skinboosters" are recommended, to thoroughly hydrate your skin from within.

Profhilo is a skin injectable treatment that delivers hyaluronic acid (HA) to all the layers of your skin. It has five times more HA than an average "skinbooster" treatment, making it a treatment with the highest concentration of HA in the world. Profhilo is injected via the Bio Aesthetic Points technique, which are five injections points on each cheek, chosen due to their safety with the absence of large, critical vessels and nerve branches. This means that risks, discomfort and downtime are minimised and favourable effects are maximised.

Once injected, the product immediately starts spreading due to the high concentration of HA and its cohesive nature. It not only boosts and hydrates your skin, but also remodels the sagging tissue, by the stimulation of four different types of collagen and elastin, to restore your skin's youthfulness.

Profhilo is suitable for anyone who is looking to improve their dry skin and is most effective for mild to moderate cases of skin laxity and fine lines.

Lifestyle habits

To holistically improve your skin, keeping a healthy mind and body is important. Do start with sleeping eight hours per night, drinking enough water, and eating healthy food, to keep your skin supple, plump and hydrated.

Aerobic exercise is also an excellent option. You know that flush you get after a good sweat session? That's blood rushing to your face! Regular aerobic exercise is great for maintaining a healthy circulation - which translates to radiant skin. Plus, exercise helps reduce cortisol, the hormone released when you're stressed, and being less stressed is always going to do wonders for your skin.