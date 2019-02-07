You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Golf career will not be defined by a few bad years, says Spieth

Thu, Feb 07, 2019 - 2:35 PM

file73yvr3f9cetieh57brq.jpg
Jordan Spieth of the United States looks on during a practice round prior to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am at Pebble Beach Golf Links on February 06, 2019 in Pebble Beach, California.
AFP

 [SAN FRANCISCO] Jordan Spieth has not lifted a trophy since the 2017 British Open and has drifted to 21st in the world rankings but the Texan says he would have had a good career even if he never wins again and that he will not go chasing results.

The former world number one triumphed 11 times on the PGA Tour before turning 24 but is coming off the first disappointing year of his career.

He has seemed out of sorts since a poor final round at last year's British Open at Carnoustie, where he shared the lead starting on Sunday before fading to a tie for ninth.

Spieth returns this week to Pebble Beach, where he won two years ago, for the PGA Tour's Pebble Beach Pro-Am that is played on three courses on the Monterey Peninsula in northern California.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Your career is not defined by a couple of bad years and I could have really poor years the rest of my career and still have a pretty fantastic career," Spieth told reporters on Wednesday.

"If I think about it that way it it certainly makes me happier, frees me up a bit. I'm in a good place now."

Pebble Beach will also host the US. Open in June when the course is likely to be much drier than the damp, lush conditions that will greet players this week after recent heavy rains.

Spieth is part of a field that also includes world number three Dustin Johnson, who won the European Tour's Saudi International on Sunday.

Whether or not this is the week Spieth finds the missing ingredient, he thinks his game is moving in the right direction.

"Sometimes that means results are coming soon, sometimes they're coming later, but they're coming," he added.

"I'm not going to chase them as hard as last year because you can get hurt doing that, you can get into some bad patterns."

REUTERS

Life & Culture

For California’s ski resorts, fierce storms are ‘what we live for’

At New York Fashion Week, where to see and be seen

Football: Body recovered from wreck of Sala plane

Suicide rate falls by a third globally, with men still far outpacing women

Voyage into the unknown explores Indian Ocean's hidden depths

Helping social organisations create impact

Editor's Choice

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

BP_MAS_070219_2.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

MAS named Central Bank of the Year

Most Read

1 Popiah King's son Ben Goi dies of a heart attack in KL
2 Budget to include help on industry transformation, job creation: Heng Swee Keat
3 Popiah king's son Ben Goi dies
4 GCB market to take a breather this year?
5 More clicking, but touch and feel still matter for the Lunar New Year

Must Read

Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

Buyers can apply, book HDB flat by next working day with revamped balance flats scheme

BT_20190207_KRBUNGALOWSTURN2NQ3_3688689.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Real Estate

GCB market to take a breather this year?

Feb 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hot stock: Best World counter's 6% jump in early trading prompts SGX query

BP_SGD_070219_1.jpg
Feb 7, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bond market starting 2019 with a bang

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening