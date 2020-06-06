You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Golf: Memorial cleared to be first PGA Tour with fans amid Covid-19

Sat, Jun 06, 2020 - 10:03 AM

nz_pga_060661.jpg
Next month's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio will be the first on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule to allow spectators amid the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced on Friday.
PHOTO: AFP

[TORONTO] Next month's Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio will be the first on the PGA Tour's revamped schedule to allow spectators amid the Covid-19 pandemic, organisers announced on Friday.

"Thanks to state approval and support from the PGA Tour, patrons will be permitted to attend the 45th edition of the Memorial," according to the tournament, hosted by 18-times major champion Jack Nicklaus, on Twitter.

The Memorial, which will follow five spectator-free events on the PGA Tour, also said it will issue more details soon for the July 16-19 event at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, while announcing the re-opening of state casinos and amusements parks in two weeks', said safety plans for the Memorial Tournament were received and approved.

"These sectors have come up with plans that reduce the number of people, provide for sanitation, and in some cases, provide for one-way traffic," Mr DeWine wrote on Twitter.

SEE ALSO

Tiger Woods prevails in star-studded tournament to raise US$20m for charity

"They are elaborate plans that we believe are consistent with protecting the public."

A week before the Memorial, Muirfield will host a tournament that will replace the Illinois-based John Deere Classic that was cancelled due to state-related challenges regarding the Covid-19 pandemic. The event will be closed to the general public.

The PGA Tour, which shut down in mid-March due to the novel coronavirus, returns to action next week at Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth Texas.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

California says film and TV production can resume as early as June 12

Blood pressure drugs linked to lower Covid-19 death risk; two journals retract studies

Video games are the new kings of communication

For every budding baker, there are plenty of hapless home cooks

Our eyes: Our first defence

Hitachi, Toshiba, Miraca to set up line for antigen test kits

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 6, 2020 10:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Halted shares of Sembcorp Marine, parent in focus in Singapore

[SINGAPORE] Shares in Sembcorp Marine (Sembmarine) and Sembcorp Industries (SCI) remained halted for a second day on...

Jun 6, 2020 09:59 AM
Government & Economy

Prestigious UK schools push on with plans to open in China

[LONDON] Harrow, the 450-year-old boarding school that produced seven prime British ministers including Winston...

Jun 6, 2020 09:53 AM
Consumer

Victoria's Secret UK arm goes into administration

[LONDON] More than 800 jobs are at risk after the UK arm of lingerie retailer Victoria's Secret fell into...

Jun 6, 2020 09:43 AM
Real Estate

Massive apartment on Manhattan's Billionaires' Row sells for US$28m

[NEW YORK] A full-floor apartment near the top of Manhattan's One57 just sold for US$28 million.

Jun 6, 2020 09:36 AM
Government & Economy

British PM offers to accept EU tariffs on some goods to win trade deal: report

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is willing to accept European Union tariffs on some UK goods in an...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.