You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Grandmaster in a flash: Indian prodigy chess champ at 12

Mon, Jun 25, 2018 - 8:38 PM

[NEW DELHI]  A 12-year-old Indian boy described as "unstoppable" by his proud father has become the world's second youngest chess grandmaster ever.

Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, the son of a bank employee from the southern city of Chennai, achieved the feat with some aggressive play at an event in northern Italy that ended Sunday.

Praggnanandhaa - whose 17-year-old big sister Vaishali Rameshbabu is also no slouch at the game, being a two-time youth chess champion - was aged 12 years, 10 months and 13 days when he won the title.

But this was too old to beat the current record-holder, Sergey Karjakin of Ukraine, who was 12 years and exactly seven months when he made the grade in 2002.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Praggnanandhaa's father said that his son, who practises six hours a day and watches past matches online, was not even four when he first started taking an interest in chess.

However he said the family could not afford to pay for extra travel and training for both the boy and his sister.

"But the passion in him to play chess was unstoppable, I had to give in and put him in coaching classes. And he has been unstoppable since," the 53-year-old, who has the same name as his son, told Indian media.

"He was just six years old when he came second in the under-eight national championship. That is when I knew that I can't hold him back because of our financial situation," he told online paper The News Minute.

A predecessor to chess is thought by some to have originated in India in the sixth century AD, from where it spread to Persia and developed into the "Game of Kings" it is today.

However in modern times it only achieved major popularity in India when Vishwanathan Anand became the country's first grandmaster aged 18 in 1988 and dominated the game in the 2000s.

On Sunday the five-time world champion congratulated Praggnanandhaa.

"Welcome to the club & congrats Praggnanandhaa!! See u soon in chennai," he wrote on Twitter.

"He plays other outdoor sports too when he wants to relax his mind," the prodigy's father said.

"When his focus is not on the board, he is quite a handful. But he saves most of his aggression for the chessboard," he said.

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, India's sports minister, said Monday that the government was awarding Praggnanandhaa 400,000 rupees (S$7,996.4) plus 100,000 rupees from the National Sports Development fund for training.

AFP

Life & Culture

Australia failing to protect Great Barrier Reef: activists

The children of Japan's single mothers have become an underclass

The children of Japan's single mothers have become an underclass

World Cup: Kane fires England to knockout stage

New digital tech art studio for needy kids

Citi raises S$110k for charity concert ChildAid

Editor's Choice

BT_20180625_NRMRO_3479400.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Transport

Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players

BP_Malcolm Rodrigues_250618_4.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

MyRepublic CEO lays out game plan

BT_20180625_YOTALENT25_3479791.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Young, local and with global experience? Employers here want you

Most Read

1 Mahathir revives Singapore water dispute, takes swipe at Trump
2 oBike to stop bike sharing in Singapore due to new regulations, viability issues
3 StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels
4 Selegie Centre, Peace Centre trying for en bloc sale again
5 Airbus, Boeing eye after-sales market, but there's room for Singapore players
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6va2 afp.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's inflation up in May, in line with economists' expectations

sg.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

nz-starhub-6062019_0.jpg
Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

StarHub TV axes channels from Discovery, garners 7 new channels

Jun 25, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble Group ups stake in ASX-listed East Energy Resources in satisfaction of debt

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening