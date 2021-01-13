You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Half of women put off by macho language in job advertisments in Britain

Wed, Jan 13, 2021 - 8:27 AM

[LONDON] Biased language in some job adverts in Britain deters as many as one in two women from applying, a study said on Wednesday, amid a push to attract more women to male-dominated sectors.

Openreach, which operates most of the country's broadband network, found that women's interest in applying for an engineering job increased by more than 200 per cent when changes were made to language in an advert.

The company asked 2,000 women about two different adverts for the same job, and found they were put off by macho phrases like "being on the road in your van" and "getting your hands dirty" and mention of climbing a telegraph pole.

"We were amazed to see just how much of a difference language makes," said Kevin Brady, human resources director for Openreach, which is seeking to recruit women for 500 out of 2,500 new engineering jobs this year - 10 times historic levels.

"We hope that this will be the catalyst for helping to break down barriers stopping women from considering a role in engineering."

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

While 80 per cent of women said they would not consider working in engineering, 56 per cent were interested in the job once the advert had been rephrased, including replacing the word "engineer" with"network coordinator".

The new advert also listed skills in more neutral language, stipulating that applicants should not be afraid of heights and be good at getting things done.

Just over 3 per cent of Openreach engineers are women compared to 11 per cent of engineers nationally.

With a quarter of respondents, who were aged 18 to 55, saying they still believed certain roles were more suited to men, the researchers said the findings had implications for many other industries.

Lawmaker Caroline Nokes, chairwoman of parliament's women and equalities committee, said encouraging more women into engineering had been a battle for decades.

"This study takes a big step towards removing barriers which would stop women even considering themselves for roles they are perfectly capable of doing."

Hilary Leevers, chief executive of Engineering UK which works to increase diversity in the sector, urged other companies to review the language they used in advertisements.

The study, carried out with linguistic specialists Linguistic Landscapes, also showed 55 per cent of respondents were possibly considering a new career because of the pandemic.

"There has never been a more important time to tear down barriers to recruitment and open up previously closed sectors," Openreach's Brady said.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Vogue's Wintour defends controversial Kamala Harris cover

Simon Rattle to leave London Symphony Orchestra for Munich

From the music hall to ballet royalty: A British tale

South Korean firm's smart dog collar tells owners what's in a bark

Tokyo Olympics organisers say cancellation report 'fake news'

Can immersive art remain afloat when money is the object?

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 13, 2021 08:20 AM
Stocks

Tokyo: Stocks open flat on Wednesday

[TOKYO] Tokyo stocks opened flat on Wednesday as a higher yen weighed on the market along with reports that the...

Jan 13, 2021 07:46 AM
Transport

Renault bets on electric after 2020 sales slump

[PARIS] French auto giant Renault on Tuesday reported a sharp drop in 2020 sales amid the coronavirus pandemic,...

Jan 13, 2021 07:19 AM
Transport

Intel's self-driving car unit plans to step up use of its own radar tech by 2025

[SAN FRANCISCO] The head of Intel Corp's self-driving car subsidiary said on Tuesday the company wants to shift...

Jan 13, 2021 07:14 AM
Government & Economy

Taiwan visit by US's UN ambassador cancelled: official

[UNITED NATIONS, United States] The United States' UN ambassador Kelly Craft has scrapped a planned trip to Taiwan...

Jan 13, 2021 07:12 AM
Government & Economy

Pompeo cancels last foreign trip amid Trump impeachment moves

[WASHINGTON] US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday canceled his final foreign trip scheduled this week as...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

83-year-old Singaporean man among new Covid-19 cases in Singapore

Why more brands are using influencers with fewer than 10,000 followers

Blackstone to buy Star Wars 'Sandcrawler' building in Singapore

Singapore may not be hit hard by Malaysia's state of emergency and MCO: economists

Memories Group can continue as going concern, says board, despite auditor's uncertainty

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for