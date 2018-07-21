You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Harry Potter star Tom Felton in new YouTube show

Sat, Jul 21, 2018 - 8:09 AM

BRITAIN-ENTERTAINMENT-CINEMA-PREMIERE-BELLE-190452.jpg
YouTube has offered the first glimpse of its new sci-fi thriller series fronted by Harry Potter star Tom Felton - revealing it is an Alien-like horror story on an isolated ship.
PHOTO: AFP

[SAN DIEGO] YouTube has offered the first glimpse of its new sci-fi thriller series fronted by Harry Potter star Tom Felton - revealing it is an Alien-like horror story on an isolated ship.

Resident Evil director Paul WS Anderson is to helm Origin, which brings together an international roster of talent alongside Felton, the boy wizard's conniving nemesis Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter movies.

A teaser trailer for the 10-episode show made by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television screened at a panel at San Diego Comic-Con given by the creators and cast on Thursday.

The show follows a group of outsiders who find themselves abandoned on a ship bound for a distant land. They have to work together for survival but quickly realise one of them is far from who they claim to be.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Felton, who also appeared in Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes, will be joined in the show by fellow Potter alumnus Natalia Tena, as well as Sen Mitsuji, Nora Arnezeder, Nina Wadia, Adelayo Adedayo and Wil Coban.

The show will air on YouTube Premium, a subscription service that offers access to the company's original content.

YouTube, which started in 2005 as a video-sharing network - still its main function - also announced a second season of the critically acclaimed supernatural thriller Impulse.

Since its debut on June 6, the first episode has generated around eight million views. Season two of the 10-episode, hour-long series will premiere on YouTube Premium in 2019.

Season one starred Maddie Hasson as Henrietta "Henry" Cole, a rebellious 16-year-old girl who always felt different from her peers and longed to escape her small town.

During a traumatic event, Henry discovers she has the ability to teleport and her newfound power makes her the focus of those who want to control her.

Meanwhile Netflix, the world's leading video streaming service, announced its own new original show, separate from the festivities in San Diego.

The One, which will run for six one-hour episodes, is an adaptation of the Mexican show Nino Santo, moved to Brazil, created and written by Pedro Peirano and Mauricio Katz.

The story concerns three young doctors who are sent to a remote village in the Pantanal, an immense region of tropical wetland the size of Nebraska, to vaccinate residents against a new mutation of the Zika virus.

Their efforts to bring medical aid are refused, and the doctors find themselves trapped in an isolated community shrouded in secrets and devoted to a healer who forces them to confront the power of faith over science.

Los Angeles-based husband and wife authors Carolina Munhoz and Raphael Draccon will adapt the show for Netflix.

"Brazil is rich in mythologies and spiritual beliefs and we are very excited about this opportunity to show the world more of this side of our culture and even the singularities of the Pantanal region through Netflix," he said in a statement.

AFP

Life & Culture

Taylor Swift in all-star film version of Cats: reports

Buzzing with good ideas at the Singapore Garden Festival

Dinner party guide to the climate change debate

Globetrotting lifestyle

Having the right mindset towards business competition

How setting a schedule can make you less productive

Editor's Choice

BT_20180721_JQHACK21_3507549.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded

BT_20180721_YOLAUNCH_3507651.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Daintree Residence to launch for sale on July 28

BT_20180721_BRUNCH21A_3507587.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Brunch

Degrees of underemployment: fresh grads stuck in a bind

Most Read

1 SingHealth hacked; records of 1.5m patients, including PM Lee Hsien Loong, stolen
2 Wheelock Properties parent offers S$2.10 per share to privatise developer; stock hits S$2.19
3 UOB ups interest rate on flagship deposit account
4 Malaysia appoints Singapore law firm to start 1MDB legal action against 53 individuals and companies
5 Privatisation bid for Wheelock could boost other developer stocks
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180721_JQHACK21_3507549.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Government & Economy

SingHealth hack 'worrying' for Singapore but govt response lauded

BT_20180721_KRVALUE21_3507563.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Real Estate

AEW boosts Singapore office exposure

JAPAN-LIFESTYLE-064951.jpg
Jul 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Japan's inflation inches higher in June due to energy costs

Jul 21, 2018
Consumer

Golden Springs sells 75% stake in animal feed producer Gold Coin to Aboitiz unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening