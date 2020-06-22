Hollywood all set for big-screen gamble as US cinemas reopen

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
Los Angeles
AFTER more than three months of coronavirus-mandated limbo, Hollywood is headed back to the big screen - and hoping that Russell Crowe's road rage thriller Unhinged will jump-start the recovery.
The action film, due out on July 10, is set to be the first wide release...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes