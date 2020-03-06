You are here

Home > Life & Culture

I put a spell on you: Hong Kongers vent political anger with ritual

Fri, Mar 06, 2020 - 3:49 PM

rk_HK-ancientritual_060320.jpg
Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to "villain hitting" to curse troublesome people.
PHOTO: AFP

[HONG KONG] Hong Kongers are seizing on an ancient ritual to relieve their frustration after months of political upheaval, turning to "villain hitting" to curse troublesome people.

Under a flyover considered an ideal spot for dispelling evil, professional beaters in the form of older women can be paid to hex enemies.

Although a year-round tradition, villain hitting, also known as a petty person beating, is considered more effective on Jing Zhe - the year's first thunder according to the lunar calendar, which fell this week.

Still recovering from last year's pro-democracy protests that rocked the financial hub for seven months, Hong Kongers on both sides of the political divide are using the popular practice to expel their anger.

"(The government) doesn't act in the interest of us people and tax-payers. So many people come to curse the government and the corrupted police," said Ana Hong.

SEE ALSO

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge after global sell-off

While the rallies and clashes have died down, partly due to exhaustion and arrests but also because of the deadly new coronavirus, tensions remain.

"We want to release some of the hatred vibe inside... we purposely target our chief executive, Carrie Lam," said Mai.

Further along the pavement, Chou Hung Sheng said he has "had enough of the destruction of Hong Kong" which he blames on protesters.

"We're here today to hit the petty persons, we'll beat them to the ground," he said, holding up a picture of a pro-democracy lawmaker.

"We'll beat them out of Hong Kong. We'll cleanse their minds and souls with the beating and afterwards we can have good days ahead."

For between HK$50 (S$9) and HK$500 Hong Kong dollars, the women will wave incense sticks and murmur curses while using an old shoe to beat paper effigies, often with the unfortunate person's name and birthday written on it, in front of a make-shift shrine.

On Jing Zhe paper tigers, representing bad luck, also appear and are fed pork to satisfy their hunger and prevent quarrelling.

Hong Kong resident Tim, taking part in the ritual for the first time, said: "I do feel that my body and mind feels relaxed afterwards."

AFP

Life & Culture

Lights, camera... no action? Hollywood rocked by coronavirus

9 in 10 of all people hold bias against women

Handshake? No thanks: coronavirus changes global habits

Katy Perry reveals pregnancy in latest music video

Money FM podcast: How concerned should we be about infectious diseases like Covid-19?

No time to release a film: latest Bond delayed on virus fears

BREAKING NEWS

Mar 6, 2020 04:38 PM
Companies & Markets

Covid-19: SP Group directors, senior management to take pay cut

SP Group's board of directors will take a pay cut while its senior management will trim their bonuses this year in...

Mar 6, 2020 04:34 PM
Stocks

Europe: Stocks sink further at open

[LONDON] European stock markets sank further at the open on Friday in a fierce global sell-off as traders fretted...

Mar 6, 2020 04:30 PM
Technology

Microsoft says 2 employees have contracted the coronavirus

[SEATTLE] Microsoft Corp disclosed the first known cases of coronavirus infection among its employees on Thursday,...

Mar 6, 2020 04:24 PM
Stocks

Hong Kong: Stocks plunge after global sell-off

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong stocks tanked on Friday, in line with a global sell-off fuelled as the coronavirus crisis...

Mar 6, 2020 04:06 PM
Consumer

Lenders join Thai tycoons' bid for Tesco

[HONG KONG] Thailand's loan market is back with a bang, with some of the county's richest tycoons in talks for multi...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.