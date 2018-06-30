You are here

THE STEERING COLUMN

In appreciation of golden oldies

Expect to see more than 90 vintage, classic and exotic cars at this weekend's inaugural Fullerton Concours d'Elegance
Sat, Jun 30, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180630_STEERING1_3486270.jpg
If nothing else, a classic car is a simple reminder of simpler times. Who hasn't wished for a return to those, at least once in a while? Check out the Fullerton Concours d'Elegance where you'll get to see the one-off 1938 Lagonda Lightweight LG6 (above), one of 12 specially curated cars from the Sultan of Johor's private collection.

BT_20180630_STEERING1_3486270.jpg
The tally of local and regionally sourced heritage cars includes The Fullerton's own fleet of beautifully restored Rolls-Royces, including a gorgeous Phantom II (above).

FOR the longest time, Dad always had a classic car. From rides to school, outings with the dog or popping out for kopi, he always believed in "getting out and driving", versus parking and polishing.

This hasn't changed much even if the cars have, and these days, it is my daughter who has

