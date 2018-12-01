In Singapore, guys and their Pateks

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
OVER ONE WEEKEND in late August, a group of 11 millennial-aged watch collectors from Hong Kong; Sydney; Shanghai; Taiwan and Yangon, Myanmar, converged in Singapore.
The attraction? A celebration of #PatekAcademy, a new Instagram affinity group that had 2,655 followers a little more than
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg