You are here

Home > Life & Culture

In Singapore, guys and their Pateks

#PatekAcademy, a new Instagram affinity group comprising 11 millennial-aged watch collectors converged in S'pore to enjoy the company of like-minded contemporaries with similar lifestyles.
Sat, Dec 01, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20181201_PATEK3_3632322.jpg
A collection of watches for social media photos. #PatekAcademy co-founder Shoyo Kawamura said: "Collecting is a huge part of my life", estimating the value of his watches at more than S$1 million.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

BT_20181201_PATEK3_3632322.jpg
During the four-hour trip on a blisteringly hot day, the men smoked Cohiba cigars and downed drinks as they searched for shade to take photos of their Pateks - many on wrists, others carefully arranged on a blue tarp laid on an upper deck. They talked timepieces, quizzed one another on Patek esoterica and traded tips on how to find rare watches.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

BT_20181201_PATEK3_3632322.jpg
Andy Zhang (left) 28, and Shoyo Kawamura, 23, comparing their Pateks during a cruise around Singapore.
PHOTO: NYTIMES

OVER ONE WEEKEND in late August, a group of 11 millennial-aged watch collectors from Hong Kong; Sydney; Shanghai; Taiwan and Yangon, Myanmar, converged in Singapore.

The attraction? A celebration of #PatekAcademy, a new Instagram affinity group that had 2,655 followers a little more than

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Life & Culture

Chinese language and business culture courses for adult learners

Leaving new staff to sink or swim could leave firms high and dry

Audi's new Q8 makes its own luck

Helping seniors find their voice

French chef first woman to earn three Michelin stars in US

Moon rocks sell for US$855,000 in New York: Sotheby's

Editor's Choice

BT_20181130_JLSC_3631246.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart private bank sees future in price transparency

BT_20181130_VIE5030_3631290.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
SME

Expand Construction tops in this year's E50 Awards

BT_20181130_CCGOJEK_3631317.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Garage

Round 2 of ride-hailing battle taking a different route

Most Read

1 More LNG traders prefer to keep their fuel inside vessels
2 It's time to consider injecting CPF capital into the Singapore bourse
3 Goldman Sachs could wind up paying twice for 1MDB
4 Where do you live? A S$5.50 fee can tell all
5 Go-Jek said to enter Singapore this week in challenge to Grab
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

Nov 30, 2018
Real Estate

URA launches Dairy Farm Walk, Sims Drive, Middle Road and Tan Quee Lan Street sites

doc72zn7qtwi5l1jb5ngihs_doc6ux8gtor85uryne295s.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_MAS_3011.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore bank lending returns to growth in Oct: MAS preliminary data

file72mq3lu225ku9py7jcx.jpg
Nov 30, 2018
Banking & Finance

DBS named Global Bank of the Year by FT publication

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening