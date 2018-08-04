You are here
THE FINISH LINE
In sport, nothing beats being there 'live'
Watching on TV isn't the same as being at the stadium to witness history in the making
FOR almost any sport, many people choose to consume the action from the comfort of their living room via their TV sets, while some may prefer to watch at their favourite watering hole or restaurant. But if the opportunity presents itself, from my point of view, there's simply nothing like being
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg