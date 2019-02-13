You are here
THE STRAITS TIMES SINGAPOREAN OF THE YEAR AWARD
Interfaith champion Siti Noor Mastura named Singaporean of the Year
A champion for food and faith, she started Back2Basics, a non-profit group that delivers free halal groceries, and non-profit Interfaith Youth Circle
A YOUNG champion for interfaith work has received The Straits Times Singaporean of the Year award for 2018.
Siti Noor Mastura, 29, who co-founded non-profit organisation Interfaith Youth Circle, beat 10 other finalists for the award, which is now into its fourth year.
