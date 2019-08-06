You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Intricate mooncake box that takes you on an AR journey

Tue, Aug 06, 2019 - 5:50 AM

BT_20190806_VASHERATON_3855144.jpg
From far left: Lydia Lim, 13; Melati Jahari, 15; and Kelly Ho, 12, advanced visual arts students of The Little Arts Academy, supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Singapore

YOUNG visual artists from The Business Times Budding Artists Fund designed an intricate lattice patterned box for Sheraton Towers Singapore mooncakes.

The new packaging features an augmented reality journey of Coming Together, and is a tech + art mini artscape.

The traditional baked and contemporary snow skin mooncakes from Sheraton Towers Singapore are from the Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant.

There are two new flavours, Super Seeds Mixed Nuts and Mini Snow Skin Chia Seed Dark Chocolate, in the mix this year.

  • To view Coming Together in Augmented Reality, download Artivive, a free app from the Apple or Google store.
  • For more information, contact Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant at (65) 6839 5636 / 5623 or e-mail mooncake@sheratonsingapore.com
sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

Purchase this article as republication.

Must Read

BT_20190806_AGWRAP6M2DK_3855239.jpg
Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Asian markets get that sinking feeling on rising trade war pains

Aug 6, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singapore bank shares hit amid Hong Kong unrest and trade war

Aug 6, 2019
Government & Economy

MAS consultation paper proposes new rules to control market abuse

Aug 6, 2019
Stocks

Tighter rules to curb shady trading practices and restore trust

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly