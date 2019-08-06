Intricate mooncake box that takes you on an AR journey

From far left: Lydia Lim, 13; Melati Jahari, 15; and Kelly Ho, 12, advanced visual arts students of The Little Arts Academy, supported by The Business Times Budding Artists Fund.

Singapore

YOUNG visual artists from The Business Times Budding Artists Fund designed an intricate lattice patterned box for Sheraton Towers Singapore mooncakes.

The new packaging features an augmented reality journey of Coming Together, and is a tech + art mini artscape.

The traditional baked and contemporary snow skin mooncakes from Sheraton Towers Singapore are from the Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant.

There are two new flavours, Super Seeds Mixed Nuts and Mini Snow Skin Chia Seed Dark Chocolate, in the mix this year.

To view Coming Together in Augmented Reality, download Artivive, a free app from the Apple or Google store.

For more information, contact Li Bai Cantonese Restaurant at (65) 6839 5636 / 5623 or e-mail mooncake@sheratonsingapore.com