Is insurance dispensable when times are hard?

Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Hello, your email is unverified. Please confirm for access to all your SPH accounts. RESEND VERIFICATION EMAIL
CAUGHT between continuing to pay insurance premiums or forfeiting them to pump money into the business. That was the quagmire that Jessica Tan, owner of a food and beverage outlet, found herself in when the pandemic wiped out more than 90 per cent of her revenue.
The newlywed looked at...
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes