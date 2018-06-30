You are here
THE FINISH LINE
It's half-time at the World Cup
Croatia are the stand-out team so far, and Germany the most disappointing of the lot
A BREATHLESS and captivating World Cup in Russia is now at its half-way mark. All 48 group games are done and dusted, and the tournament enters the all-important knockout stage as we inch closer to crowning football's next world champion.
For the 16 nations still in the chase, it's
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg