Japan's golfers eager to end 43-year barren run in Singapore

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IT'S no coincidence that, since last Monday, it has been all things Japanese at the Sentosa Golf Club.
The world-acclaimed golf club that's home to two highly-reputed 18-hole courses, is on a tourist island that was once a Japanese prisoner-of-war camp.
From 1942
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg