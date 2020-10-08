You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Johnny Nash, who sang 'I can see clearly now', dies at 80

Thu, Oct 08, 2020 - 12:16 AM

[HOUSTON] Johnny Nash, a singer whose I can see clearly now  reached No 1 on the Billboard charts in 1972, helping to bring reggae music to a mainstream US audience and over the decades becoming an anthem of optimism and renewal, died Tuesday at his home in Houston. He was 80.

His son, Johnny Jr, confirmed the death to The Associated Press but did not specify a cause.

Nash was a singer, an actor, a record-label owner and an early booster of Bob Marley over a long and varied career that began in the late 1950s when, as a teenager, he appeared on Arthur Godfrey's CBS-TV variety show. He also sang on Godfrey's popular radio broadcasts.

With his clear, smooth, emotive voice, Nash was signed to ABC-Paramount and marketed as a crooner in the Johnny Mathis mold. He recorded several albums of lushly orchestrated standards, but they met with only modest success. He also tried his hand at acting, starring in the 1959 coming-of-age drama Take a Giant Step and appearing alongside Dennis Hopper in the 1960 neo-noir Key Witness. By 1965, Nash had formed his own record label, JoDa, in partnership with Danny Sims, his manager, and that year he scored a hit on the Billboard R&B chart with Let's Move and Groove (Together). It marked the beginning of a new and much more successful phase of his career.

NYTimes

SEE ALSO

Damien Hirst remembers 'immortal' 90s with new show

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Two women share Nobel Chemistry Prize for genome work

Scientists say 2020 may smash heat record

Damien Hirst remembers 'immortal' 90s with new show

T-Rex fossil sells for record-breaking US$31.8m

Beggars hit French jackpot with gifted scratchcard

Rock legend Eddie Van Halen dies after long battle with cancer

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 8, 2020 12:26 AM
Technology

Tata unveils share buyback of up to US$2.2b

[MUMBAI] Tata Consultancy Services announced a share buyback of as much as US$2.2 billion after posting worse than...

Oct 8, 2020 12:19 AM
Government & Economy

Johnson says lockdown approach correct despite rising cases

[LONDON] British Prime Minister Boris Johnson insisted on Wednesday that his government's approach to controlling...

Oct 7, 2020 11:33 PM
Transport

Malaysia to stop funding state airline if lessor talks fail

[SINGAPORE] The parent of Malaysia Airlines has warned leasing companies that state fund Khazanah will stop funding...

Oct 7, 2020 11:00 PM
Consumer

Ruby Tuesday is bankrupt

[TENNESSEE] Ruby Tuesday, the struggling casual restaurant chain, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, just three years...

Oct 7, 2020 10:55 PM
Technology

Mercenary hacker group runs rampant in Middle East, cybersecurity research shows

[WASHINGTON] Saudi diplomats, Sikh separatists and Indian business executives have been among those targeted by a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Caldecott Hill freehold bungalow for sale with S$27m indicative price

Retrenchments hit 4.9 per 1,000 local employees in H1

Terence Loh quits BN Group amid police probe into Novena Global Healthcare

East Coast shophouse home to famous Boon Tong Kee chicken rice put on market

10 new Covid-19 cases in Singapore, with 6 imported and none in the community

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for