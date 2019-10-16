You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Joker tops N American box office for second week

Wed, Oct 16, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Washington

WARNER Bros' Joker laughed all the way to the box office again last weekend as it took US$55.9 million in North American movie theatres, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said on Monday.

Starring Joaquin Phoenix, Joker provides the backstory for the rise of Batman's maniacal nemesis, painting a dark and disturbing portrayal of a would-be stand-up comedian's descent into madness.

Two weekends ago, the film directed by Todd Phillips - maker of The Hangover trilogy - set a record for an October release, taking in US$93.5 million in its first weekend.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Last weekend, United Artists' family- and Halloween-friendly The Addams Family was placed second, scaring up a total of US$30.3 million in ticket sales for its opening run.

It follows the mysterious and spooky clan as they prepare for a visit from some even creepier relatives.

In third place, at US$20.6 million, was Paramount's new film Gemini Man, which stars Will Smith as a retired hitman who must face off against a younger clone of himself.

Abominable from Universal came in fourth, down from the previous week's second, at US$6.1 million.

The animated adventure tells the story of a teen and her friends trying to help a young Yeti reunite with its family as a wealthy man seeks to capture it as a prize.

And in fifth spot was Focus Features' Downton Abbey at US$4.9 million. The cinematic follow-up to the hit TV series has the aristocratic Crawleys and their earnest staff scrambling to prepare for an unexpected visit by the British royals.

Rounding out the weekend's top 10 were: Hustlers (US$3.9 million); Judy (US$3.2 million); It: Chapter Two (US$3.1 million); Jexi (US$3.1 million); and Ad Astra (US$1.9 million). AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Read: The world's largest Barbie collection

Margaret Atwood, Bernardine Evaristo joint winners of Booker Prize

School lunches keep Japan's kids trim

Stress can make you sick. Take steps to reduce It.

Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo joint winners of Booker Prize

Digital art a bridge for Sota students and persons with muscular dystrophy

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly