You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Jordan's veteran musicians revive Arab song

Mon, May 28, 2018 - 2:03 PM

file70bxdyylztttjfxnbj3.jpg
A group of musiciians, known as Beit al Ruwwad (House of Pioneers), is causing a sensation in Jordan by reviving the golden age of Arab song -- and not one of them is under the age of 50.

[AMMAN]  A group of musicians are causing a sensation in Jordan by reviving the golden age of Arab song -- and not one of them is under the age of 50.

"I would give you anything for the feast, my angel."

Beshara Rabadi, 62, sang the line to a enthusiastic crowd at a concert hall in central Amman.

Many instantly recognised the song of famous Iraqi singer, Nazem al-Ghazali, responding with applause and singing the rest of the phrase:

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"But you have everything. Should I give you bracelets? I don't want to tie your hands."

Beit al-Ruwwad (The House of Pioneers), founded in 2008, celebrates the golden era of Arab music represented by Ghazali and legendary Egyptian diva Umm Kulthum as well as Jordanian folklore songs.

The singers, some of them in their 80s, wear dark suits and in some cases sunglasses as they play a wide range of instruments: oud (Arabian lute), flute, drums and accordion.

Each Tuesday, they give a free concert at Amman's Al Hussein Cultural Center.

"Our goal is to preserve classical Jordanian and Arab music and provide a comfortable social space that supports original art and artists," said the group's founder and leader Sakher Hattar, 54.

A buzz spread throughout the audience as the group performed another well-known song about a girl leaving her family home to get married.

Women raised their hands while an older man span a cane above his head and tried out a few dance steps.

"I come every Tuesday, I never miss the concert," said Russayla Bayzidi, 75, sitting in the front row in a white hijab and an elegant electric blue jacket.

"I love these old songs because they take me back to a beautiful time," she said. "I relax so much when I come to these concerts."

- Born of rejection -

The group's fans include people from across Jordanian society and the concerts always have a family atmosphere, said Hattar, who is also an oud teacher and head of the Arabic music department at Jordan's National Music Conservatory.

He likes to talk of how the group was formed.

He had met officials at the culture ministry to discuss having veteran musicians perform individually at the annual Jerash Festival, which brings artists from across the Arab world.

"They were rejected on the basis that they weren't able to perform," he said.

"That idea hurt, and it gave me the idea of setting up the band."

He set about gathering a group of musicians in their later years, including singers Mohamed Wahib (84), Salwa al-Aas (74) and Fuad Hijazi (70).

"These artists still have a lot to give, they have a really high standard of musicianship," he said.

In May, 10 years since the group was founded, King Abdullah presented Hattar with an award for the band's role in supporting pioneering musicians.

Singer Wahib said the group had "brought together pioneers who gave a lot to Jordanian and Arab art".

"I've been passionate about music since my childhood," he said, adding that he launched his career as a singer on Radio Ramallah in 1958.

The octogenarian, a contemporary of Arab greats such as Mohammad Abdelwahhab and Farid al-Atrash, credits Beit al-Ruwwad with giving him the desire to continue.

"The old songs are different from those of today, and people who come to see us feel that they are transported into the past."

But the group also hopes to reach a younger audience, said sexagenarian singer Osama Jabbur.

"We try to create a link between old and new songs."

AFP

Life & Culture

Europe's largest wooden building awaits salvation off Istanbul

Europe's largest wooden building awaits salvation off Istanbul

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' struggles to take off in opening weekend

Bringing home Africa's plundered art

Kylie Minogue turns 50 and the world still can't get her out of its head

Disney slashes forecast for "Solo" as early ticket sales sag

Editor's Choice

BT_20180528_YMFRANCE26_3451594.jpg
May 28, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore start-ups look to a changing France for growth

BT_20180528_NBGOLD26WIFI_3451281.jpg
May 28, 2018
Banking & Finance

Gold bulls puzzled why metal hasn't performed amid tensions

BT_20180528_RCCOL283GKM_3451694.jpg
May 28, 2018
Stocks

Scares ahead in global trade and markets, but little danger of zombie apocalypse

Most Read

1 Hyflux woes not a sign that loans to power companies are riskier: Moody's
2 Indonesian tycoon buys 2 Bt Pasoh shophouses
3 Daily Debrief: What Happened Today
4 Leonie Gardens in District 9 goes en bloc with S$800m reserve price; Lakeside Apartments at S$240m
5 Creative-Huawei lawsuit: Appeals court grants Creative S$2.3m in extra damages
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_MAZARS_280518_4.jpg
May 28, 2018
Companies & Markets

Mazars faces possible actions by Acra over Midas auditing

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

St Thomas Walk property owned by sole family in District 9 up for sale with S$68m asking price

May 28, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Sembcorp Industries, AEM, Mencast

May 28, 2018
Real Estate

Completed condo, private apartment prices slip 0.3% in April from March: NUS index

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening