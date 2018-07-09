You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Justin Bieber engaged to model Baldwin: reports

Mon, Jul 09, 2018 - 6:54 AM

BP_BaldwinBieber _090718_21.jpg
Trouble-prone pop star Justin Bieber will be a married man after popping the question to model Hailey Baldwin whom he has dated for one month, reports said on Sunday.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Trouble-prone pop star Justin Bieber will be a married man after popping the question to model Hailey Baldwin whom he has dated for one month, reports said on Sunday.

The 24-year-old Canadian heartthrob, who has become better known for his off-stage antics, proposed to the 21-year-old over dinner Saturday night at a restaurant in The Bahamas, the celebrity news site TMZ said.

The site quoted witnesses at the restaurant, who said that Bieber's security team asked them all to put their phones away for the proposal.

A representative for Bieber did not comment but relatives of the couple suggested that the news was true.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

"Proud is an understatement! Excited for the next chapter!" the singer's father Jeremy Bieber wrote on Instagram with a picture of his son.

His mother, Pattie Mallette, simply tweeted: "Love Love Love Love Love Love Love."

Hailey Baldwin, a model who has taken small acting roles, is the daughter of "The Usual Suspects" actor Stephen Baldwin and niece of Alec Baldwin, the "30 Rock" star and nemesis impersonator of US President Donald Trump. The model's mother is from Brazil.

Bieber has been romantically linked with many famous young women including fellow pop singer Selena Gomez and model Sofia Richie. He was first seen dating Baldwin a month ago.

Bieber, while remaining a top-selling pop star, became a fixture of tabloids over incidents including racing a car through Miami and throwing eggs at a neighbour's house in Los Angeles.

He abruptly ended his global tour last year after more than 150 shows, explaining that he was trying to deal with his insecurities.

AFP

Life & Culture

Levelling the playing field for youth through all-round development

Fullerton raises S$200,000 for President's Challenge

The clock strikes midnight on Russia's unforeseen success

Japanese wine-growers saved from French deportation

Weinstein Co sales price increased by US$2m in push to close deal

World Cup: Brazil fans frustrated by exit

Editor's Choice

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

Most Read

1 Singapore property, bank stocks tumble on new cooling measures; analysts slash target prices
2 'A sledgehammer to kill a fly': Experts surprised by 'severity' of new property curbs
3 Over 1,000 condo units sold in one night as buyers race the clock
4 En bloc fever set to be tamed, big sites at greatest risk: analysts
5 Family member of OG founder in court for harassing husband of alleged lover
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_ElecMan_090718_3.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Mind the gap? No, not yet, say chip exporters

BT_20180709_LLWATER93REY_3494233.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Technology

Local players tackle industrial water demand

BT_20180709_YOFOX_3493857.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

New M&C CEO gunning for asset-driven growth

BP_SGward_090718_4.jpg
Jul 9, 2018
Opinion

Navigating critical illness plans

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening