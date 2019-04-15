Keppel screens award winning documentary on the circular economy

Get our introductory offer at only
$0 .99*/month
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Singapore
IN LINE with the Singapore government's push towards a circular economy and in support of Earth Day 2019, the Keppel Group organised a public screening of the world's first feature-length documentary on the circular economy, Closing the Loop,on the circular economy,at the
Get our introductory offer at only
Cancel anytime
*$0.99/month for first 3 months
$29.90/month for the next 9 months
Need help?
CALL +65 6388 3838 EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg