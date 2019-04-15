Keppel screens award winning documentary on the circular economy

Minister Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for the Environment and Water Resources (fourth from left), Mr Loh Chin Hua, CEO of Keppel Corporation (third from left), and Mr Tan Swee Yiow, CEO of Keppel Land (fifth from left), with stakeholders and members of the public at the public screening of the award-winning documentary, Closing the Loop, at the Singapore Botanic Gardens last Saturday.

PHOTO: KEPPEL GROUP