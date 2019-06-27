You are here

#KimOhNo! Kardashian's 'kimono' underwear riles Japanese

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Kardashian, last seen very publicly on June 13 alongside US President Donald Trump giving her views about second-chance hiring and criminal justice reform at the White House.
Tokyo

AMERICAN television star Kim Kardashian has sparked debate in Japan by naming her new line of shapewear "Kimono," prompting some to accuse her of disrespecting the traditional outfit.

The pop culture icon unveiled the new line on Twitter, revealing she had been working for a year on the underwear to offer "solutions for women that actually work". But the announcement garnered mixed reactions both at home and in Japan, with some offering their criticism on Twitter using the hashtag #KimOhNo.

"She's been to Japan many times. I'm shocked. She has no respect," tweeted one user in Japanese. "I like Kim Kardashian, but please pick a name other than kimono if it's underwear," wrote another.

"The Japanese government should file a protest against Kardashian," wrote a third.

Kimono literally means "something to wear," while Kardashian's use of it appeared to be a play on her first name. The new line's website offered no explanation.

Once a standard of the Japanese wardrobe, the kimono is now often reserved for special occasions, such as weddings and coming-of-age ceremonies, and is mostly worn by women. And while the elaborate outfits might appear to have little in common with the snug garb being offered by Kardashian, kimonos are not only often hugely expensive but known for being hard to wear.

Women frequently hire experts because the outfit requires endless nipping, tucking and strapping. AFP

