You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Koalas may be extinct in New South Wales by 2050: report

Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 5:50 AM
UPDATED Wed, Jul 01, 2020 - 9:17 AM

BT_20200701_PQKOALA1_4161130.jpg
The report, commissioned by a multi-party parliamentary committee, makes 42 recommendations, including an urgent census, prioritising the protection of the animal in the planning of urban development, and increasing conservation funding.
PHOTO: REUTERS

Sydney

KOALAS in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) could become extinct by 2050 unless the government immediately intervenes to protect the species and its habitat, the final report of a year-long parliamentary inquiry said on Tuesday.

Land clearing for agriculture, urban development, mining and forestry had been the biggest factor in the fragmentation and loss of habitat for the animals in NSW, the country's most populous state, over several decades.

A prolonged drought-fuelled bushfire season that ended earlier this year was also devastating for the animals, destroying about a quarter of their habitat across the state, and in some parts up to 81 per cent.

"The evidence could not be more stark," the 311-page report says. "The only way our children's grandchildren will see a koala in the wild in NSW will be if the government acts upon the committee's recommendations."

SEE ALSO

Australia to boost defence spending as China tensions rise

The report, commissioned by a multi-party parliamentary committee, makes 42 recommendations, including an urgent census, prioritising the protection of the animal in the planning of urban development, and increasing conservation funding. The report, however, stopped short of unanimously recommending a moratorium on logging in public native forests, it said.

Stuart Blanch, manager of land clearing and restoration at the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) Australia, called on the government to heed the recommendations and strengthen protections for the animals' habitat. "WWF calls on the NSW Premier to rewrite weak land clearing laws to protect koala habitat, greatly increase funding for farmers who actively conserve trees where koalas live, and a transition out of logging koala forests and into plantations." Mr Blanch said in a statement.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian on Tuesday told reporters the government had already made investments into preserving the animals. REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Tom Hanks: 'I have no idea when I will go back to work'

Cirque du Soleil files for bankruptcy protection as Covid-19 cancels shows

Francis Bacon's triptych sells for US$84.6 million

Carl Reiner, American comedy great, dead at 98

Bacon triptych sells for US$84.6m

Koalas may be extinct in Australia's New South Wales by 2050

BREAKING NEWS

Jul 1, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Centrepoint Trust, Keppel, Sembcorp, Perennial, SPH, ESR-Reit

THE following companies saw new developments that may affect trading of their securities on Wednesday:

Jul 1, 2020 09:21 AM
Stocks

Malaysia: Shares open higher on Wednesday

MALAYSIA share prices opened higher on Wednesday with the FTSE Bursa Malaysia Kuala Lumpur Composite Index up 6.79 ...

Jul 1, 2020 09:11 AM
Companies & Markets

Geo Energy engages legal advisers on potential dispute related to proposed acquisition

GEO Energy Resources on Tuesday said it has engaged legal advisers to monitor any developments and to advise the...

Jul 1, 2020 09:05 AM
Companies & Markets

Sembcorp completes Veolia deal for S$19.2m

SEMBCORP Industries has completed the acquisition of Veolia ES Singapore (VESS) and the public cleaning business of...

Jul 1, 2020 08:56 AM
Government & Economy

Japan's June factory activity extends declines for 14th month: PMI

[TOKYO] Japan's factory activity shrank for a 14th straight month in June on sharp reductions in output and new...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.