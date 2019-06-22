You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Libido drug for women approved by US drug regulator FDA

Sat, Jun 22, 2019 - 11:00 AM

file75w8agznayeb52jdcbm.jpg
The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug to treat low sexual drive in women, the only one besides Addyi, which entered the market in 2015.
PHOTO: NYT

[NEW YORK] The Food and Drug Administration has approved a new drug to treat low sexual drive in women, the only one besides Addyi, which entered the market in 2015.

The drug, to be called Vyleesi, will be sold by AMAG Pharmaceuticals and is intended to be used 45 minutes before sex, via an auto-injector pen that is administered in the thigh or abdomen.

"We're obviously thrilled about being able to bring another option to patients," said Dr Julie Krop, chief medical officer of AMAG, which is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. "These women have suffered significantly, pretty much in silence, for a stigmatised condition, and many of them have not known that it's a treatable medical condition."

For years, the FDA has been under pressure to encourage more treatments for women with low sexual drive — a condition known as hypoactive sexual desire disorder. Medications for men experiencing erectile dysfunction arrived on the market two decades ago.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

But these treatments for women have provoked controversy. The first product, Addyi, was approved amid an industry-backed publicity campaign painting detractors as sexist. But some opponents argued its risks outweighed its benefits. Addyi must be taken every day and cannot be taken with alcohol, which can cause fainting.

Soon after it went on sale, Addyi was acquired by Valeant Pharmaceuticals for US$1 billion, which then failed to promote it. Valeant sold it back to its original owners in 2017, and the drug's sales have been tepid.

Company officials declined to say how much Vyleesi would cost and said they would provide more details when the product goes on sale later this year. They said they expected insurance to cover Vyleesi on a scale similar to Addyi and to male erectile dysfunction drugs — coverage of those drugs by commercial health care plans is mixed.

The company, which manufactures other products for women's health, estimates that nearly six million American premenopausal women suffer from low sexual desire, a condition that largely goes untreated. The company said that market could translate into about US$35 million a year for every 1 per cent of affected patients who use their product. The drug was developed by Palatin Technologies, which licensed it to AMAG to sell in North America in 2017.

Vyleesi, also known as bremelanotide, has some advantages over Addyi. It is to be used only before sex and can be taken with alcohol. But the drug also has drawbacks — it does involve needle injections, and in clinical trials, 40 per cent experienced nausea after taking it. In all, 18 per cent of women dropped out of the trial, including 8 per cent who stopped participating because of nausea.

The drug was shown to improve women's self-reported feelings of desire and lowered their distress around having sex, but it did not increase the number of "sexually satisfying events" they had in a statistically significant way.

Dr Krop, of AMAG, said the FDA no longer requires companies that test drugs for low female libido to count the amount of sex women have as a primary evaluation measure. That's because, she said, women with low sex drive continue to have sex with their partners, they just don't enjoy it. "They're oftentimes having mercy or duty sex because they want to maintain their relationship," she said. "The problem is, they're distressed about having that sex that they are having."

Some drug-industry critics questioned whether Vyleesi was the latest example of a company promoting a pharmaceutical solution for something that is, in reality, far more complex.

"I think it's worth noting what's an acceptable level of libido is socially influenced," said Dr Adriane Fugh-Berman, a professor in the department of pharmacology and physiology at Georgetown University Medical Center who studies pharmaceutical marketing. "Making women care less about the bad sex that they're having is a dubious goal."

NYT

Life & Culture

Even in retirement, Miesha Tate is still a fighting champ

Choosing the right test for heart disease

The accidental existentialist

R&D - the longer-term view

Office redesigns show you what your culture really is like

Money FM podcast: Mind Your Business - The Liveability Challenge 2019 winners

Editor's Choice

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

Photo 3 - Representatives of Novena Global Lifecare, Sinopharm Capital and Cedarlake Capital.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Consumer

Novena Global Lifecare gets US$20m in funding, joins US$150m investment fund with partners

Most Read

1 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan declared bankrupt
2 No budget for a S$100m super penthouse? There're 5 others in Singapore up for sale
3 Sembcorp Industries issues S$1.5b worth of bonds to extend SembMarine S$2b loan
4 UOB Kay Hian emerges as suitor for DBS Vickers' remisier base
5 JLC Advisors managing partner Jeffrey Ong denied bail, slapped with 13 more forgery charges

Must Read

BT_20190622_PGBRUNCHFPMONEY_3815877-1.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Brunch

Show me the money: What's wrong with the startups picture?

file75h4zluvmkj244sndda.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Companies & Markets

Temasek backs SCI in S$1.5b bond issue to strengthen SembMarine

BT_20190622_AFRO_3815902.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Singapore CBD Grade A office rents to climb 8% in 2019: Colliers

BT_20190622_NRHAMBURG22A_3815799.jpg
Jun 22, 2019
Real Estate

Transforming a tax office into a luxury hotel

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening