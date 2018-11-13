You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Lion cub found inside luxury car in Paris

Tue, Nov 13, 2018 - 11:34 AM

FRANCE-CONSERVATION-ANIMAL-CRIME-CUSTOMS-170034.jpg
A lion cub was found in a flashy car on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Monday evening, a police source said, the latest incidence of the fluffy-but-fierce animal apparently being kept as a pet.
PHOTO: AFP

[PARIS] A lion cub was found in a flashy car on the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Monday evening, a police source said, the latest incidence of the fluffy-but-fierce animal apparently being kept as a pet.

The baby lion was discovered inside a hired Lamborghini during a police search on the busy luxury shopping street, according to the source, confirming earlier media reports.

The driver was taken into custody and the cub was being looked after, they said.

Last month, a six-week-old lion cub was seized from an apartment in a Paris suburb and the owner sentenced to six months in prison.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

During that trial, the prosecutor said the discovery was not an isolated case and investigations were already underway into three other baby lions kept on the outskirts of the capital.

In a separate incident also in October, a tiny lion cub weighing just a few kilos was found in a car garage in the southern French city of Marseille.

That cub, a female believed to be between one and two months old, has been passed on to a specialist NGO which works to shelter wild animals.

AFP

Life & Culture

Remembering Stan Lee: tributes to the late Marvel legend

Stan Lee, Marvel legend and father of superheroes, dies at 95

Never a dull moment at Sunburst 2018

Neon Lights fest still dazzles despite downpour

French fashion giant Jean Paul Gaultier goes fur-free

Marie Antoinette's exquisite jewels go under the hammer

Editor's Choice

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

BT_20181113_VIPM13_3615350.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore, China deepen ties with upgraded FTA, other pacts

ak_tmsmc_1211.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Thomson Medical Group proposes to spin off property businesses

Most Read

1 Singapore can achieve steady, sustained growth: PM
2 100 units of The Woodleigh Residences released for sale
3 Go-Jek partners DBS to offer regional payments services
4 Thomson Medical seeks to spin off property businesses
5 Shell adds local flavours to upgraded Shell Select stations

Must Read

nz-mexico-101018.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices slip for 3rd month with 0.4% drop in October: SRX

Go-Jek in head-to-head fight with Grab for S-E Asian dominance.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Singapore FinTech Festival 2018
Startups

E-payment war morphing from single to paired fighters

Nov 13, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, Oxley, Wilmar, Boustead, Metro, Golden Agri

BT_20181113_JLMAS13_3615110.jpg
Nov 13, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore's fintech drive arcs towards financial inclusion

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening