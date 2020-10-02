You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Liverpool's Klopp wary of Covid-19 risks during international break

Fri, Oct 02, 2020 - 10:12 PM

tl-klopp-e-021020.jpg
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expressed his concerns about releasing his players for international duty amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the club had struggled to get clarity from national teams over safety protocols.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expressed his concerns about releasing his players for international duty amid the Covid-19 pandemic, saying the club had struggled to get clarity from national teams over safety protocols.

Premier League champions Liverpool, like several other...

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Honda to quit F1 to focus on zero-emission technology

Germany's Museum Ludwig puts its fakes on show

Tennis: Djokovic storms to 70th win at Roland Garros

7 takeaways from Mariah Carey's memoir

Singtel launches S$3 million package to foster digital inclusion

David Attenborough leads call for world to invest US$500b a year to protect nature

BREAKING NEWS

Oct 2, 2020 10:58 PM
Government & Economy

UK needs to have 'eyes wide open' on foreign investment: Sunak

[LONDON] Britain needs to take an "eyes wide open" approach to foreign investment due to the risk of intellectual...

Oct 2, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

US Supreme Court will consider FCC effort to loosen media ownership rules

[WASHINGTON] The US Supreme Court said on Friday it will take up a long-running legal dispute over whether the...

Oct 2, 2020 10:28 PM
Government & Economy

Covid-19 still likely to be spreading exponentially, UK says

[LONDON] British government scientists said on Friday it was still likely that a resurgence in the Covid-19 epidemic...

Oct 2, 2020 10:02 PM
Government & Economy

Thailand's 'Bad Students' demand education minister's resignation, reforms

[BANGKOK] Thailand's self-styled "Bad Student" campaigners demanded the resignation of Education Minister Nataphol...

Oct 2, 2020 09:39 PM
Stocks

US: Wall Street skids after Trump's positive Covid-19 test

[BENGALURU] Wall Street's main indexes tumbled at the open on Friday after President Donald Trump tested positive...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Fuel supplier Sentek's founder charged in Shell Singapore oil heist

Iras denies nearly S$10m in JSS payouts to 444 employers for engaging in unacceptable practices

Scandal-hit Bellagraph Nova says still bidding for Newcastle

CPF members to get higher sum assured, increased coverage for Dependants' Protection Scheme

HC Surgical shareholder did not act in good faith in seeking to sue CEO: judge

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.