You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Maggots, licorice and cobra hearts at Sweden's 'Disgusting Food Museum'

Tue, Nov 20, 2018 - 12:06 PM

doc72ueayy8zmtgxxxtk0h_doc72uds2s6brs1b7qapafu.jpg
A visitor reacts as he observes the "Mouse Wine" from China presented at the Disgusting Food Museum on November 7, 2018 in Malmo, Sweden. - The exhibit has 80 of the world’s most disgusting foods where adventurous visitors get the opportunity to smell and taste some of these notorious foods.
AFP

[MALMO, Sweden] Cheese teeming with squirming maggots, sheep's eye juice and mouse wine: the "Disgusting Food Museum" explores why a dish seems delicious to some, but for others is stomach-churning.

On show for three months at an old slaughterhouse in the southern Swedish city of Malmo, the exhibit -- created by Samuel West, who previously served up the Museum of Failure -- promises to shock the senses.

"Disgust is always subjective because it comes with what we grew up with. It's kind of an indoctrination," says museum director Andreas Ahrens.

"If we grew up with something, we don't find it disgusting," he says.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

To highlight the point, the exhibition puts foods from around the world on an equal footing, so lobster and foie gras are presented in the same way as chewy kiddie sweets and rabbits' heads.

Gastronomic explorers are warned on entry: the exhibit is not for the squeamish. But, conveniently, the entry ticket is -- a sickness bag.

Bag in hand then, visitors venture off on a world tour of specialities, some of which may seem to a Western palate like ingredients in a witch's brew but are considered delicacies.

"The Disgusting Food Museum exists to let people explore the world of food and to see both their own food and (other food) from the lens of another culture," says Ahrens.

Its founder "began by thinking of other museums that don't exist that he would like to visit, and that led to the Disgusting Food Museum," he adds cheerfully.

- Cheese and fermented shark -

"I think it is by far one of the most interesting museums I've been to," says Charlie Lam, a 23-year-old Hong Kong student.

Touring the exhibit with friends, she inspects the 80 dishes on display, cautiously sniffing some, and, when curiosity gets the better of her, tasting a few.

She says she'll never forget the Su Callu, an ineffable Sardinian cheese served in dried tripe with a lingering aftertaste of ammonia, or the Icelandic delicacy of fermented shark, known as hakarl.

And she finds salty licorice, a hugely popular candy in the Nordic countries, and stinky British and French cheeses as off-putting as some of the non-Western foods are to European tastes.

- Touchy feely -

Many of the dishes are freshly prepared and visitors are encouraged to poke and prod some of them, and of course have a taste -- museum staff make sure nobody leaves without trying at least one item.

The bull's penis -- an aphrodisiac in China -- is a hard one to resist for many curious onlookers.

"If it would be just fake food, or just plastic or things in a can, it wouldn't be as interesting. It wouldn't be as fun," says Ahrens, who happily guides people through the tables of food.

"So it's an important part of the experience for the guest."

Some dishes are displayed on a video screen, such as the cobra's beating heart, which in Vietnam is savoured together with its blood.

"That's really what I found most surprising," admits Adam Eliasson, a 24-year-old factory worker.

"Normally I'm a pretty picky eater," he muses. "I eat very few things... but here I tasted everything. And I didn't throw up!"

Some dishes however, such as the tortoise soup and bat soup, the sheep's head stew and baby mouse wine remain off limits to even the bravest of visitors.

The food that is fresh, such as the cheese, is kept in the fridge for three or four days before being thrown out.

Once the exhibit ends on January 27 in Sweden, Ahrens and West hope to take the show on the road to other cities in Europe and around the world.

AFP

Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa - Vincent Sim, leadership with a personal touch

Where birds sing, shrimp grow, developers circle

Technology takes a walk on the wild side

Fantastic Beasts 2 charms with US$62m debut

A stolen Picasso buried in the woods? Probably not

Star Wars producer wants new movie voices 'to bring world to its senses'

Editor's Choice

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

AK_lazwebsite_1911.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Internet economy in South-east Asia to top US$240b by 2025: study

BT_20181120_ABTOYS20_3622033.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Companies & Markets

Toys 'R' Us Asia just wants to grow up

Most Read

1 EMs more open to new technology, innovations: Nielsen
2 Latest profit misses trigger flurry of downgrades for Singapore stocks
3 Hyflux Ltd sells stake in Indonesian bottled water firm for S$32m
4 Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds
5 SIA flight to Paris early Monday morning returns to Changi Airport after drop in cabin pressure

Must Read

BT_20181120_ABBT12BYJU_3622097.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Business climate worsens, but Singapore's prospects still beat China's, survey finds

Nov 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Region's VC, PE to double to US$70b by 2024: Bain report

AK_Hyflux_3110.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Hotel Properties Limited, Hyflux, SATS

BT_20181120_JQBILL20_3621948.jpg
Nov 20, 2018
Government & Economy

E-wallet, crypto players show support for Payment Services Bill

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening