Magnitude 5.5 quake hits eastern Japan, no immediate damage

Mon, Jun 24, 2019 - 8:34 AM

AK_jpquake_2406.jpg
PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM USGS

[TOKYO] An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit eastern Japan on Monday morning, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The epicentre of the earthquake was off the coast of Chiba prefecture, adjacent to Tokyo, the agency said, adding that a tsunami warning had not been issued.

The quake, which hit at 9.16 am (0016 GMT), had a maximum intensity of 4 on Japan's 1-7 scale, including in parts of central Tokyo.

There were no were immediate reports of damage.

Earthquakes are common in Japan, one of the world's most seismically active areas. Japan accounts for about 20 per cent of the world's earthquakes of magnitude 6 or greater. 

REUTERS

 

