You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Man United close in on Liverpool with 2-1 Villa win

Sat, Jan 02, 2021 - 8:20 AM

nz_manu-aston_020139.jpg
Manchester United closed in on the Premier League’s pole position after a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa on Friday put them level on points and games played with champions and leaders Liverpool.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[MANCHESTER] Manchester United closed in on the Premier League’s pole position after a 2-1 home win over Aston Villa on Friday put them level on points and games played with champions and leaders Liverpool.

United trail their traditional rivals on goal difference with both teams on 33 points from 16 matches ahead of their clash at Anfield on Jan 17.

Liverpool travel to Southampton on Monday while United visit Burnley on Jan 12. 

United stretched their unbeaten league run to 10 games as Bruno Fernandes capped another fine individual performance with a penalty after Bertrand Traore had cancelled out Anthony Martial’s opener for the home side. 

With striker Edinson Cavani serving a three-match ban for a social-media related offense, Paul Pogba got a start and put in a solid performance in the midfield as United ground out yet another tough win. 

Your feedback is important to us

Tell us what you think. Email us at btuserfeedback@sph.com.sg

United right back Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who constructed the home side’s opening goal for Anthony Martial, was upbeat with the winners of a record 20 league titles looking to mount a credible challenge this term. 

“The win means a lot, it shows where we’ve come from, from the start of the season,” the 23-year old told the BBC.

“We’re just taking it game by game. It was a late start for us, we were in catch-up mode, but we’re here now. No excuses.”

The hosts had the upper hand in the first half and Martial forced an acrobatic save from Emiliano Martinez before he buried a superb diving header past the Villa goalkeeper after Wan Bissaka’s fine cross in the 40th minute. 

The visitors came close through Ollie Watkins before Traore got on the end of a sharp Jack Grealish pass at the far post and beat United keeper David De Gea with a slick shot from close range in the 58th. 

But Villa’s joy was short-lived as Fernandes drilled his penalty into the bottom right corner three minutes later after Paul Pogba went down under a challenge from Douglas Luiz, with the spot-kick given after a VAR check. 

United pressed on and came close through Pogba as well as Fernandes and Marcus Rashford before being forced to defend desperately in the dying minutes, with centre back Eric Bailly putting in a crucial stoppage time block.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Seven wishes for golf in 2021

Can 4 seconds of exercise make a difference?

If your new year's resolution is to 'do better,' start here

Leaving on a jet plane, but when will we arrive?

Chelsea Football Club confirm £32.5m profit despite Covid-19 hit on revenue

From dives to Broadway, arts aid offers 'lifeline' to devastated venues in US

BREAKING NEWS

Jan 2, 2021 08:27 AM
Government & Economy

AstraZeneca expects to supply two million doses of Covid-19 vaccine every week in the UK

Jan 2, 2021 08:04 AM
Government & Economy

Rebuking Trump, Republican-led Senate overrides defence bill veto

Jan 2, 2021 07:48 AM
Government & Economy

Alarm in France after 2,500 mass for illegal rave

Jan 2, 2021 07:31 AM
Government & Economy

New Year arrives with US hitting 20 million Covid cases

Jan 1, 2021 11:17 PM
Companies & Markets

HC Surgical to acquire remaining 30% stake in subsidiary Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery

HC Surgical Specialists (HCSS) on Friday said it has agreed to acquire the remaining 30 per cent stake of Julian Ong...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

HSR termination could slow increase in Jurong property prices, but longer-term prospects intact: experts

Investors left in the lurch as investment platform CoAssets runs into trouble

KL-Singapore High Speed Rail terminated, after countries fail to reach agreement

Businessman Mark Wee owns 51.4% of Blumont shares after close of offer

SaladStop! steps up to the plate

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for