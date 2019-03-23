Measles outbreak infects three workers at Hong Kong's airport

Measles mop-up vaccinations were given to close work contacts of the three patients to prevent the possible spread of infection, he said.

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Department of Health is investigating an outbreak of measles that has infected three workers at the city's airport.

The trio, employees at the Hong Kong International Airport, each developed a rash last week, according to a government statement late on Friday.

A health talk was conducted at the airport to deliver measles-related health advice to workers, a government spokesman said in the statement.

Measles mop-up vaccinations were given to close work contacts of the three patients to prevent the possible spread of infection, he said.

At the beginning of the month, a man developed full-blown symptoms of measles after boarding on a Cathay Pacific Airways flight from Hong Kong to Tokyo. He was a flight attendant at the airline, the South China Morning Post reported.

BLOOMBERG