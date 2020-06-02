You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Midnight cowboy steak: French restaurant re-opens after lockdown

Tue, Jun 02, 2020 - 2:14 PM

nz_laprison_020664.jpg
The steak restaurant that Jean-Pierre Le Bot co-owns in the French city of Nantes had been shut for 11 weeks, so when officials gave the go-ahead for it to open on Tuesday, he was not going to wait a moment longer than needed.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NANTES, France] The steak restaurant that Jean-Pierre Le Bot co-owns in the French city of Nantes had been shut for 11 weeks, so when officials gave the go-ahead for it to open on Tuesday, he was not going to wait a moment longer than needed.

When the clock struck midnight, staff threw open the doors of the "Prison de Bouffay" restaurant, and welcomed a line of around 100 people who had been waiting for their first dining-out experience since the COVID-19 lockdown began.

"It's a pleasure to see our customers and to see that they stood by us," said Mr Le Bot a short while later, surveying the packed tables of the restaurant.

Under normal circumstances, the restaurant would close its doors before midnight, and would not open again until lunch-time, but managers decided on a special midnight opening to greet the easing of the lockdown.

"It's great to see so many happy people," said Mr Le Bot.

SEE ALSO

France's cafes, restaurants reopen, but in Paris, only the terraces

French restaurants, bars and cafes have been shut since March 16 to contain the spread of the outbreak.

With the number of new infections from the virus declining, France's government ruled that from June 2, restaurants and bars could re-open, sunbathing on beaches can resume, and a ban on travel over 100 km (62 miles) can be lifted.

It was not quite back to normal at the restaurant, on the site of what used to be the Nantes gaol.

The restaurant's tables were arranged out in the street, to allow for better circulation of air. Servers wore masks, and they disinfected tables after customers left. Disinfecting hand gel was left in strategic positions.

But for customer Vincent Thepaut, enjoying his meal with friends, it was a taste of freedom after weeks of lockdown. "It's been a while," he said. "We've missed seeing people."

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Life & Culture

Some Japanese whiskies aren't from Japan. Some aren't even whiskey.

Met Opera cancels fall season due to Covid-19

Money FM podcast: The do's and don'ts of circuit breaker easing measures

BT and ST organising star-studded virtual concert for charities

FintruX Network offers smart solutions for startups, SMEs

Conceptual artist Christo who famously wrapped landmarks dies at 84

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 2, 2020 02:22 PM
Banking & Finance

Singapore's record deposits seen signalling risk aversion

[SINGAPORE] A jump in Singapore bank deposits probably reflects investors' risk aversion and inflows from markets...

Jun 2, 2020 02:21 PM
Banking & Finance

KKR spends big and fast to avoid mistakes of 2008 crisis

[ZURICH] When Covid-19 hit the world economy, KKR & Co's management jumped on calls and quickly agreed they'd...

Jun 2, 2020 02:01 PM
Consumer

France's cafes, restaurants reopen, but in Paris, only the terraces

[PARIS]  French people head back to their beloved cafes and restaurants Tuesday after weeks cooped up in coronavirus...

Jun 2, 2020 02:00 PM
Companies & Markets

United Hampshire US Reit collects 77% of base rents from retail tenants in May

UNITED Hampshire US Real Estate Investment Trust (United Hampshire US Reit) has collected around 77 per cent of base...

Jun 2, 2020 01:57 PM
Banking & Finance

No 'external discussions' to sell Bank of East Asia's Hong Kong, China businesses

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong-based Bank of East Asia Ltd (BEA), which is conducting a review of its portfolios and assets,...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.