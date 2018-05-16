You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Modigliani sells for US$157.2m in New York

Wed, May 16, 2018 - 5:50 AM

BT_20180516_ART16ITIG_3437166.jpg
Kevin Ching, CEO of Sotheby's Asia, stands next to Modigliani's Nu couche in Hong Kong on April 24. The masterpiece has become the fourth most expensive work of art sold at auction.
PHOTO: REUTERS

New York

A STUNNING nude that is the largest painting produced by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani sold for US$157.2 million in New York on Monday, becoming the fourth most expensive work of art sold at auction.

Painted a century ago, Modigliani's masterpiece Nu couche (sur le cote gauche) fetched the highest price in Sotheby's history and was the star single lot in the May art auction season in New York.

Modigliani follows Leonardo da Vinci and Pablo Picasso as the third highest-selling artist at auction. Monday's sale failed to eclipse the US$170.4 million paid for another Modigliani nude at Christie's in 2015.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nearly 58 inches wide, the picture was the cover star of a recent retrospective at the Tate Modern gallery in London. Modigliani reinvented the nude for the modern era, and when his series of paintings were first exhibited in 1917, they were considered so shocking that police closed the show in Paris.

Bidding was restrained, lasting three to four minutes and opening at US$125 million before auctioneer Helena Newman brought the hammer down at US$139 million. The final price includes a buyer's premium.

The price chalks up a healthy profit for its seller, who acquired the picture in 2003 for US$26.9 million.

Modigliani completed 22 reclining nudes and 13 seated nudes between 1916 and 1919. Most of the former are found in museums, such as The Museum of Modern Art and the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

Simon Shaw, co-head of impressionist and modern art at Sotheby's, said the painting sold on Monday, while rooted in tradition, reflected the changing status of women during World War I.

"This is a nude of a very self-possessed, sexually confident woman who is not looking out from a distance. She's absolutely meeting our gaze," he told AFP prior to the sale.

Modigliani's dealer Leopold Zborowski gave him a stipend of 15 francs a day and paid the models five francs to pose in a Paris apartment. AFP

Life & Culture

Airbnb sets its sights on surfing

Long legs turn women's heads, arm length immaterial: study

Football field-sized asteroid to shave by Earth

Margot Kidder, of Lois Lane fame, dies at 69

New 'culinary Oscars' ties up with Singapore

Tom Wolfe, pyrotechnic nonfiction writer and novelist, dies at 87

Editor's Choice

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

yaohui-pixgeneric-6816.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

SIA could surprise with stronger-than-expected results

Most Read

1 Malaysia stock market, ringgit bounce back from post-election jitters; removal of GST still among worries
2 Keyless cars are convenient, but can lead to a deadly error
3 Mahathir says will bring case against Najib ‘within short while’
4 Carousell snags US$85m in new funding by investors including DBS
5 Now out of power, Najib faces Malaysia wrath over 1MDB secrets
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

electronics.jpg
May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tech stocks searching for mojo amid mediocre Q1 earnings

bp_sgprivate_150518_74.jpg
May 16, 2018
Real Estate

Number of private homes sold by developers up only a tad in April

May 16, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: Frasers Property, Keppel, Aspen

May 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Frasers Property, GIC, JustCo invest US$177m to develop co-working space platform across Asia

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening