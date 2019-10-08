You are here
Money FM podcast: Breaking down gallstones
Workday Afternoon: Breaking down gallstones
14:49 min
Synopsis: Join Claressa Monteiro, as she speaks to Dr Liau Kui Hin, General Surgeon, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Mount Elizabeth Hospital about gallstones, the symptoms to look out for and the risks of not promptly seeking treatment.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Discover more ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt