Money FM podcast: circuit breaker and our mental health

Wed, Apr 22, 2020 - 5:50 AM

WDA_Morrison.jpg

Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro

14:27 min

Synopsis: On Health Suites, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Morrison Loh, clinical director, Raffles Health Insurance Group about how we can guard our mental health during the circuit breaker, the #StayAtHome photography competition by Raffles Group and how healthcare workers are coping with their mental health.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

