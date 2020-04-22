You are here
Money FM podcast: circuit breaker and our mental health
Workday Afternoon with Claressa Monteiro
14:27 min
Synopsis: On Health Suites, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Dr. Morrison Loh, clinical director, Raffles Health Insurance Group about how we can guard our mental health during the circuit breaker, the #StayAtHome photography competition by Raffles Group and how healthcare workers are coping with their mental health.
Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3
Discover Money FM 89.3 Podcasts: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
Discover ST & BT podcasts: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg