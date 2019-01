Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Future Ready Children Now

Coffee with Claressa: Future Ready Children Now

16:52 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: COO of Global EduHub Peh Yi Han drops in for Coffee with Claressa and talks about the curriculum at Mulberry Learning Centre that is designed to produce future-ready children today.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt