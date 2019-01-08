You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Future Ready Children Now

Tue, Jan 08, 2019 - 5:50 AM

PT_PehYiHan.jpg

Money FM podcast: Coffee with Claressa: Future Ready Children Now

Coffee with Claressa: Future Ready Children Now

16:52 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: COO of Global EduHub Peh Yi Han drops in for Coffee with Claressa and talks about the curriculum at Mulberry Learning Centre that is designed to produce future-ready children today.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Prime Time on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book honoured in a night of surprises

Brex-lit: Social tensions inspire British novelists

Japanese tycoon responsible for the most retweeted tweet ever

Paragliding popularity soars as Hong Kongers seek urban release

Golden Globes gala begins, 'A Star Is Born' expected to shine

Rooney arrested for being drunk and swearing: reports

Editor's Choice

BP_DBS_070119_5.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off

BT_20190107_ANGTOPLINE7_3661090.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Sabana Reit getting basics right before going abroad

BT_20190107_RCCOL7_3661103.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Companies & Markets

Exceptional jobs data helps mask market volatility

Most Read

1 EDB to go into risk-sharing venture financing
2 10 stocks that could surprise in 2019
3 President of The Law Society of Singapore, 3 others named senior counsel
4 Slight 2.5% fall seen in Singapore 2019 dividends in absence of DBS's one-off
5 AGC alleges possible misconduct by lawyer Lee Suet Fern in preparing Lee Kuan Yew's will

Must Read

HighPoint 30 Mount Elizabeth - Photo.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Real Estate

HighPoint in Mount Elizabeth Road up for collective sale with S$550m guide price

doc73j6auq1ikm11ywulmy2_doc73j55n82ehi10ie5cfq9.jpg
Jan 7, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jan 7, 2019
Garage

Fitness marketplace startup ClassPass acquires Asia-focused rival GuavaPass

Jan 7, 2019
Transport

Singapore air transport sector to get leg up with new SkillsFuture work-learn programme

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening