Money FM podcast: Coffee with Nespresso

Workday Afternoon: Coffee with Nespresso

15:39 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks with Peilin Lee, marketing manager, Nespresso Singapore, about coffee culture in Singapore, the Nespresso Professional range tailored for the working environment and Nespresso's efforts towards a more sustainable world.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

