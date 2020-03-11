You are here
Money FM podcast: Eco-friendly hotels for the future
Workday Afternoon: Eco-friendly hotels for the future
14:38 min
Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Marcus Hanna, general manager at Fairmont Singapore, about the hotel's aquaponics project and how the Accor Group will work towards eliminating plastic use within their hotels in the near future.
