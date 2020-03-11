You are here

Money FM podcast: Eco-friendly hotels for the future

Wed, Mar 11, 2020 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: Eco-friendly hotels for the future

14:38 min

Synopsis: Claressa Monteiro speaks to Marcus Hanna, general manager at Fairmont Singapore, about the hotel's aquaponics project and how the Accor Group will work towards eliminating plastic use within their hotels in the near future.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

Money FM podcast: If you have 10k to invest today, where are the opportunities?

