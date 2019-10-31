You are here

Money FM podcast: From homeless to entrepreneur

Thu, Oct 31, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money and Me: From homeless to entrepreneur

Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks to Liyana Dhamirah, founder of Virtual Assistants Singapore and author of Homeless: The Untold Story of a Mother’s Struggle in Crazy Rich Singapore, about how she emerged a successful entrepreneur in the face of immense adversity and how we can go about planning our budget plans more effectively.

Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg  

