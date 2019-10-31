You are here
Money FM podcast: From homeless to entrepreneur
21:18 min
Synopsis: Join Michelle Martin, as she speaks to Liyana Dhamirah, founder of Virtual Assistants Singapore and author of Homeless: The Untold Story of a Mother’s Struggle in Crazy Rich Singapore, about how she emerged a successful entrepreneur in the face of immense adversity and how we can go about planning our budget plans more effectively.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
