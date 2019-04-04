Money FM podcast: Influence: Author Rosie Milne of Olivia and Sophia

Influence: Author Rosie Milne of Olivia and Sophia

16:45 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: A dramatic tale on real historical events and the stories told through the form of fictional diaries, Rosie Milne - author of Olivia and Sophia - recounts the stories of Thomas Stamford Raffles and his two wives, Olivia and Sophia.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt