Money FM podcast: Influence: Deutsche's Swapnil Mishra inspiring kids to change the world

Thu, Jan 03, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Money FM podcast: Influence: Swapnil Mishra the managing director inspiring kids to change the world

Influence: Swapnil Mishra the managing director inspiring kids to change the world

10:40 mins

Synopsis: Swapnil Mishra wears many hats. Deutsche Bank's managing director for wealth management for global South Asia spent two years thinking about how to "put the broccoli in the cupcake" or cleverly convey ideas on empowering children to take the first step for world change in his inspiring and funny debut book for 10-year-olds. 

