You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Elizabeth A Vazquez, CEO & co-founder, WEConnect International

Thu, Jun 27, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Elizabeth.jpg
Elizabeth A Vazquez.
Photo: WEConnect International YouTube

Money FM podcast: Influence: Elizabeth A Vazquez, president, CEO & co-founder, WEConnect International

Influence: Elizabeth A. Vazquez, president, CEO & co-founder, WEConnect International

08:09 min

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: Why is buying from women key to supporting women in business? What does WEConnect International - a corporate led non-profit that helps to empower women business owners to succeed in global markets - do for women in business? Elizabeth A Vazquez, president, CEO & co-founder of WEConnect International weighs in.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Whetting appetites for cutting waste

Making the 50Best better

#KimOhNo! Kardashian's 'kimono' underwear riles Japanese

Blameless UK grandmother, 93, gets her "dying wish" - to be arrested

US knitting website not hooked on Trump

Canada doctor censured for using own sperm to inseminate patients

Editor's Choice

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

IPS study makes case to restore CPF contribution rates

Most Read

1 Landlord claims late rents, interests from loss-making Chinese Global Investors
2 Hour Glass co-founder Jannie Chan's appeal against bankruptcy dismissed
3 Sembcorp-SembMarine debt deal raises some questions
4 Singtel confirms plans to 'unlock value' from loss-making digital businesses; CEO takes big pay cut
5 Online hiring in Singapore up 16% in May; financial talent tops demand in S-E Asia

Must Read

Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Lapse of buyout offer for Indofood Agri casts investors into uncertainty

BT_20190627_ABSINGTEL_3819701.jpg
Jun 27, 2019
Companies & Markets

Singtel CEO's pay nearly halved to S$3.5m

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

No light at the end of manufacturing tunnel

Jun 27, 2019
Government & Economy

Brace for greater headwinds: Chan Chun Sing

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening