Money FM podcast: Influence: Elizabeth A Vazquez, CEO & co-founder, WEConnect International

Influence: Elizabeth A. Vazquez, president, CEO & co-founder, WEConnect International
08:09 min
Synopsis: Why is buying from women key to supporting women in business? What does WEConnect International - a corporate led non-profit that helps to empower women business owners to succeed in global markets - do for women in business? Elizabeth A Vazquez, president, CEO & co-founder of WEConnect International weighs in.
