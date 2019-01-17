Money FM podcast: Influence: Liew Mun Leong, ‘Sunday Emails from a Chairman’

Influence: Liew Mun Leong, ‘Sunday Emails from a Chairman’

17:29 mins

Synopsis: Sunday is our typical day-off. But for one business leader, sending emails to his colleagues on Sundays has been a staple for 20 years and is seen as a 'labour of love'. Michelle Martin speaks to chairman of Changi Airport Group and Surbana Jurong, Liew Mun Leong, on his new book ‘Sunday Emails from a Chairman’.

