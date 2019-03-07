Money FM podcast: Influence: Linda Brimm, emeritus professor at INSEAD

Money FM podcast: Influence: Linda Brimm, emeritus professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD

Influence: Linda Brimm, Emeritus Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD

17:41 mins

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Synopsis: Why should global leaders seek to understand global cosmopolitans and what value do they bring to organisations? Linda Brimm, emeritus professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD explains why global cosmopolitans may just be the people that can solve world issues with their unique life experiences dealing with complex changes and losses.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/

On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU

On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt