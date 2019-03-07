Money FM podcast: Influence: Linda Brimm, emeritus professor at INSEAD

You are here
Influence: Linda Brimm, Emeritus Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD
Synopsis: Why should global leaders seek to understand global cosmopolitans and what value do they bring to organisations? Linda Brimm, emeritus professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD explains why global cosmopolitans may just be the people that can solve world issues with their unique life experiences dealing with complex changes and losses.
