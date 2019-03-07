You are here

Money FM podcast: Influence: Linda Brimm, emeritus professor at INSEAD

Thu, Mar 07, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_Emeritus.jpg

Money FM podcast: Influence: Linda Brimm, emeritus professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD

Influence: Linda Brimm, Emeritus Professor of Organisational Behaviour at INSEAD

17:41 mins

Synopsis: Why should global leaders seek to understand global cosmopolitans and what value do they bring to organisations? Linda Brimm, emeritus professor of organisational behaviour at INSEAD explains why global cosmopolitans may just be the people that can solve world issues with their unique life experiences dealing with complex changes and losses.

