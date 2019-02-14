Money FM podcast: Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Synopsis: At Fuji Xerox Singapore, women represent 38 per cent of the total employees, and 50 per cent of the managerial positions. Its CEO Sara Cheng discusses women empowerment in the workplace and her personal journey in ascending to the top.

