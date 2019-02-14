You are here
Money FM podcast: Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore
Money FM podcast: Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore
Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore
17:35 mins
Synopsis: At Fuji Xerox Singapore, women represent 38 per cent of the total employees, and 50 per cent of the managerial positions. Its CEO Sara Cheng discusses women empowerment in the workplace and her personal journey in ascending to the top.
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt