You are here

Home > Life & Culture

Money FM podcast: Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 5:50 AM

EDT_SaraCheng.jpg

Money FM podcast: Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore

Influence: Sara Cheng, CEO, Fuji Xerox Singapore

 17:35 mins

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Synopsis: At Fuji Xerox Singapore, women represent 38 per cent of the total employees, and 50 per cent of the managerial positions. Its CEO Sara Cheng discusses women empowerment in the workplace and her personal journey in ascending to the top.

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts
On website: http://www.moneyfm893.sg/podcast/
On Spotify: https://spoti.fi/2PwZCYU
On iTunes: https://apple.co/2Lu4rPP
On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/googlestbt

Life & Culture

Honouring girl power on Galentine's Day

ChildAid stars perform at Citibank Singapore's CNY lunch

Wire fox terrier wins crown at Westminster dog show

"So far so good," says legendary French director Varda at 90

Sick of Valentine's Day kitsch? Honour your friends instead on Galentine's Day

Interfaith champion Siti Noor Mastura named Singaporean of the Year

Editor's Choice

BT_20190214_ANGREITS14_3695594.jpg
Feb 14, 2019
Companies & Markets

S-Reits placements, rights hit 8-year high of S$4.3b in 2018

Feb 14, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Tech talent programmes, R&D tax perks top startups' wishlist

Feb 14, 2019
Government & Economy

Growth in Singapore household per capita income slows in 2018

Most Read

1 Oxley Q2 net profit down 33%
2 Ex-Citibank Singapore CEO Han Kwee Juan joining DBS as group head of strategy and planning
3 Positioning Singapore for future challenges
4 StanChart hires HSBC's Chow Wan Thonh as its Singapore head of global banking
5 Singapore banks likely to post record earnings for full year 2018

Must Read

file73e5vl2cf801lr12i5jh.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Visitor arrivals to Singapore grew 6.2% in 2018, beating expectations and outpacing tourist spending

doc7426o96lj07tia5hc1x_doc70krwmjtuabhd314bd.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore real household income growth per person slows to 3% in 2018

doc7428kepwjdd91v6tf7b_doc741sx5b5ikyzd3zme15.jpg
Feb 13, 2019
Government & Economy

EU lawmakers approve launch of Singapore free trade agreement

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening