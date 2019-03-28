Money FM podcast: Influence: Steven Pinker, Enlightenment Now

Influence: Steven Pinker, Enlightenment Now

19:16 mins

Synopsis: Is the ideal of progress obsolete? Steven Pinker, author of Enlightenment Now, helps us to see a new and optimistic perspective of the world and explains the importance of humanism. One of the world’s most passionate defenders for reason and science, he is renowned for his work in the fields of cognitive science and linguistics.

