Money FM podcast: LeftRight

Tue, Nov 05, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WDA_leftright.jpg

Workday Afternoon: LeftRight

12:58 min

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro speaks to Mala Rajpal, Founder & CEO of Left Right Singapore, to discuss social enterprises regionally, social projects and their work with nonprofits. 

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

