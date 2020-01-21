You are here
Money FM podcast: Making it work for dual-career couples
Money and Me: Making it work for dual-career couples
13:30 min
Synopsis: As dual-earner income families are becoming increasingly popular, how can couples juggle both their careers and relationships well? Jennifer Petriglieri, associate professor at INSEAD and author of ‘Couples that Work: How Dual-Career Couples Can Thrive in Love and Work’ shares more.
Produced by: Michelle Martin of Your Money on MoneyFM 89.3
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
