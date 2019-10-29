You are here

Money FM podcast: OCBC - NTUC First Campus Bridging

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 - 5:50 AM

Workday Afternoon: OCBC - NTUC First Campus Bridging

Synopsis: On the Soul of Business, Claressa Monteiro spoke to Koh Ching Ching, Head of Group Brand & Communications OCBC to discuss the OCBC - NTUC First Campus Bridging Programme, financial literacy, and support for lower-income families and the OCBC Cares program.

Produced by: Claressa Monteiro of Workday Afternoon on MoneyFM 89.3

